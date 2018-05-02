Kolkata youth arrested for raping, blackmailing engineering student in Ambazari

Nagpur: Ambazari police have arrested a Kolkata based youth allegedly for raping and blackmailing a Ravi Nagar resident girl, a student of LIT College between July 2013 and September 2016. The accused identified as Sourabh Vishwanath Mandal who was absconding since then was arrested in North Goa in November this year. Saurabh had sent the obscene video of the survivor to her kin and extracted over Rs 4 lakh from the 21-year-old girl, who is originally a resident of Nagbid, told Ambazari police.

Accused posed as son of Reliance president

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Ambazari senior PI, Vijay Kare informed that, Sourabh had introduced himself as a son of Reliance president and befriended the girl. He later promised her job in Reliance firm through his dad’s contact and proposed for a relationship. He later sexually exploited her and siphoned money from the survivor.

“The survivor met accused Sourabh back in 2013. Sourabh reportedly lured the survivor with fake promises to win her confidence. In the meantime, the accused reportedly proposed her for relationship and started sexually exploiting her. Later Sourabh started deriving money from the survivor. He sought Rs 10,000 for car EMIs and later Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of BCCL tender.”

Sourabh had also invited the survivor to Kolkata. He booked a hotel and sexually exploited her. He also reportedly clicked obscene pictures and captured video of the survivor. He later used to blackmail the survivor and derived Rs 4 lakh from her.

Cops searching in Kolkata; accused was taking shelter in Goa:

Following girl’s complaint cops had launched the manhunt of Sourabh. The police team had gone to Kolkata however; there was no sign of Sourabh. He had switched his numbers and was absconding since then. Cops managed to get their hands on Sourabh’s mobile number through his mother. It is when they traced Sourabh’s location in North Goa who was working as travel agent there and nabbed him.

PCR till Nov 24

“The accused has been booked under Sections 376, N (2), 354 (C), 420 read with Sections 66(C), 76 (A) of the IT Act and remanded to PCR till November 24,” PI Kare added.

The team took action under guidance of DCP Zone 2, Vinita Sahu and ACP R R Boravake.

Senior PI Vijay Kare, API Dole, PSIs Deepak, Sharad, Constables Mahesh, Dinesh, Omprakash and Kavita played a key role in the arrest.