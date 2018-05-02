Know Your Police Station: Kalamna

Part 16: Kalamna Police Station

Nagpur: Established on August 15, 1997 by bifurcating the existing Lakadganj Police Station, the Kalamna Police Station is currently led by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Vishwanath Hemalu Chavan (a PSI of batch 2005 batch). Kalamna Police Station operates with 111 staff members and 10 officials.

Kalamna Police Station comprises area between Dhargaon to Kalamna-Wanjra (E-W) and Reliance Petrol Pump Kamptee road to Mini Mata Nagar Slums (N-S) with a dense population of 2.5 lakh citizens under 28-kilometres stretch.

Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Market commonly known as Kalamna market — Vidharbha’s largest market — falls under jurisdiction of Kalamna Police Station. Besides, one railway station, one railway yard, National Highway 06, RTO Nagpur East, two gram panchayats — Dhargaon and Pawangaon — comprises under jurisdiction of Kalamna Police Station.

Kalamna Police Station comprises four beats, Bharatwada beat (Beat Marshal – PC Bhushan Shahukhede – Mobile No: 9561117705), Deputy Single beat (Beat Marshal – NPC Atul Pittalwar – Mobile No: 8999591594), Gulshan Mahar beat (Beat Marshal – PC Sandeep Yadav – Mobile No: 8999471257) and Kalamna gaon beat (Beat Marshal – HC Sanjay Ramteke – Mob No: 7020174171). The four beats includes Vijay Nagar Slum, Deputy Single Slum, Mini Mata Nagar Slum and Chikli Slum. API Ullas Rathod (Mobile No: 8888839810) leads DB Squad of Kalamna Police.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, PI Vishwanath Chavan discussed the various attempts that were undertaken by Kalamna Police to bridge the gap between citizens and cops. Besides, daily patrolling and route march in the area to curb nuisance in the area the PI Chavan said that he had already shared his numbers with citizens and advised them to directly call him on his personal mobile phone – 9870212335 — in case of any emergency or if anyone wants to share any secret information. Their anonymity shall be protected, assured PI Chavan.

Significance of Local Interactions:

Kalamna Police make sure to interact with locals, businessman and corporators while on patrolling duty to acknowledge the queries of the citizens. Apart from that, we also conduct Shantata Meetings, Mohalla Meetings, and Senior Citizen Meetings to hear their grievance. We’ve also appointed police doots in area and formed WhatsApp groups to keep tab on citizens’ quarries, said PI Vishwanath Chavan.

Special nakabandis to curb mishaps:

Being on the edge, Kalamna Police jurisdiction comprises several routes that connect villages to Nagpur city and with ongoing constructions there’s rise in number of accidents in the area. Acknowledging the rampant surge in road accidents under Kalamna Police, we conduct daily nakabandis during peak hours to reduce the speed of the vehicles. There are several accidents prone areas owing to constant and reckless commuting. Hence, we’ve risen patrolling in the area. I’ve also instructed officials to not harass the motorist during the drive. This move has helped us a lot in curbing accidents, says PI Chavan.

Regular checks on repeated offenders:

“Following the orders of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 5, Neelotpal and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Roshan Pandit, the Kalamna Police have prepaid the chart of notorious criminals in the locality, who are on constant watch in a bid to curb the irregularities under Kalamna Police Jurisdiction. Besides, cops on the regular basis keep checks on repeated offenders in a bid to control nuisance and at the same time to instill fear among them,” informed PI Vishwanath Chavan and added, “Kalamna cops have also slapped one MACOCA, four MPDA and externed as many as 15 goons in the last two years, to ensure safety of the locals,”. He has also warned anti-social elements of stern action if their acts by any means disrupted the harmony of the society.

Don’t fall prey to online fraud: PI Vishwanath Chavan

“In the age of Internet and temptation of social media, miscreants are using several tricks to dupe gullible people. To avoid such incidents, educating yourself is very essential. I want to urge people that do not share your personal details, bank details or OTP on anyone you’ve met on social media or over a call,” said PI Chavan.

