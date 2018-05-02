Know Your Police Station: Hingna

Part 13: Hingna Police Station

Nagpur: Established in 1956, the Hingna Police Station was part of Nagpur Rural for over six decades, until it was introduced in Nagpur city on March 23, 2016. Hingna Police Station is currently led by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Sarin Eknathrao Durge (a PSI of 2006-07 batch). Hingna Police Station operates with 90 staff members and 10 officials.

Hingna Police Station comprises total 114 villages including 40 Grampanchayat, one Panchayat Samiti and a Municipal Council Hingna under its 7,200 sq-kms wide jurisdiction. The boundaries of Hingna Police jurisdiction are spread around 60kms area between Kaldongri village to Kavlas village (East-West) and around 38 kms stretch between Raipur village to Chowki village (North-South) with a dense population of 2 lakh citizens.

Besides, the starting point of Samridhi Highway, Jamtha Stadium, National Cancer Institute, National Highway 06 and 07 are the key points came under Hingna Police.

Hingna Police Station comprises four beats i.e. Hingna Town Beat (Beat Marshal — HC Sanjay Badkal —8407947721), Gumgoan Beat (Beat Marshal — HC Arvind Ghiye —9011035925), Kanolibara Beat (Beat Marshal — HC Raju Bhukte —9284922634), and Peth Beat (Beat Marshal — HC Kamlakar Ukey — 9834898145). API Jeevan Bhatkule (Mob:7744958363) leads D.B. Squad of Hingna Police Station.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, PI Sarin Durge discussed how the wide jurisdiction of Hingna Police pose challenges of keeping strict vigil in front of cops. Besides, how the guidance of Nagpur Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noorul Hasan proved significant in conducting several preventive measures to curb irregularities in the vicinity. I myself ensure personal interactions with locals to bridge the gap between cops and locals, said PI Durge.

PI Sarin Durge has also advised citizens to directly call him on his personal mobile phone – 9422942100 — in case of any emergency or if anyone wants to share any secret information. Their anonymity has always been protected, he assures.

Significance of Local Interactions:

Hingna Police make sure to interact with citizens while on patrolling duty to acknowledge the queries of the citizens. Apart from that we also conduct Shantata Meetings, Mohalla Meetings, and Senior Citizen Meetings to hear their grievance. We have several police mitra in the villages, besides, the Sarpanch of various villages are in constant touch with police officials. The communication between locals and cops have proved significant in averting so many untoward incidents in the vicinity, PI Durge said.

Special nakabandis to curb mishaps:

Acknowledging the rampant surge in road accidents under Hingna Police Station jurisdiction, we conduct daily nakabandis during peak hours to reduce the speed of the vehicles. There are several accidents prone areas owing to constant and reckless commuting. Hence, we’ve risen patrolling in the area. I’ve also instructed officials to not harass the motorist during the drive. This move has helped us a lot in curbing accidents, says PI Sarin Durge.

Be alert, approach cops if find any irregularity, PI Durge urges locals

“Owing to vast jurisdiction, even cops have some limitation when it comes to approach citizens. Hence, I’ve advised citizens should keep vigil in their surroundings. On sensing something amiss, citizens should contact Hingna Police without any hesitation. There anonymity shall be protected,” urged PI Durge.

– Shubham Nagdeve and Ravikant Kamble



