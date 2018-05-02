Know Your Police Station: Bajaj Nagar

Part 4: Bajaj Nagar Police Station

Nagpur: Established on October, 31, 2016, by bifurcating the existing Dhantoli, Sitabuldi, Ambazari and Rana Pratap Nagar Police Stations, the Bajaj Nagar Police Station is currently led by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Mahesh Krishnarao Chavan (a PSI of 1996 batch). Bajaj Nagar Police Station operates with 74 staff members along with 10 officials.

Bajaj Nagar Police Station comprises historical monument Deekshabhoomi, NEERI, Ramdaspeth Gurudwara, VNIT campus under its three bits i.e. Deekshabhoomi, Shankar Nagar and Laxminagar bits. Kachipura and Danteshwari Slum area with dense population of 10,000 and 3,000 people respectively, are the sensitive points under Bajaj Nagar jurisdiction.

Besides, VIPs like Nana Padole, Vilas Muttemwar, Jogendra Kawade, Vijay Darda also reside under Bajaj Nagar Police jurisdiction.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, PI Mahesh Chavan discussed the various attempts undertaken by Bajaj Nagar police to bridge a gap between citizens and cops. Besides, daily nakabandi at fix points to ease traffic and curb mishaps in the area, PI Chavan also asserted about his initiative wherein special attention is being provided to senior citizens whose wards are working or studying abroad, and who stay alone under Bajaj Nagar Police Station; to avert any untoward incident.

PI Mahesh Chavan has also advised citizens to directly call him on his personal mobile phone – 9923004995 — in case of any emergency or if anyone wants to share any secret information. Their anonymity has always been protected, he says.

Deekshabhoomi, NEERI, VNIT under surveillance:

To avoid any untoward incident and maintain peace in the vicinity, the historical Deekshabhoomi is on constant surveillance of Bajaj Nagar Police. Besides, my personal visits to Deekshabhoomi, NEERI and VNIT college, Bajaj Nagar Police officials are constantly taking a preview of the neighbourhood to ensure safety of tourists, residents and students, the PI Chavan said.

Significance of Local Interactions:

Bajaj Nagar Police make sure to interact with citizens while on patrolling duty to acknowledge the queries of the citizens. Apart from that we also conduct Shantata Meetings, Mohalla Meetings, and Senior Citizen Meetings to hear their grievance. Besides, city’s two prominent colleges — VNIT and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College — come under Bajaj Nagar Police jurisdiction, thus our special squad comprising women police officials focus on female related issues in the area, the PI added.

Special monitoring on senior citizens who stay alone:

“Bajaj Nagar Police Station has maximum numbers of senior citizens who stay alone as their wards are working or completing their higher studies abroad. To ensure their safety, I’ve appointed a special squad to monitor them. We’ve prepared a data about their servants, drivers and even cable operators. Our staff is constantly in touch with them and even helped them a lot during the lockdown period. I’ve even shared my personal mobile number with them to contact me in any case of emergency,” said PI Chavan.

Precautions are best preventive measures: PI Chavan

Bajaj Nagar Police has comparatively low cases body offences here. Though, chain snatching, housebreaking are the matter of concerns, said PI Chavhan and has urged citizens to install CCTVs at home, to avoid wearing gold ornaments while going for morning or evening walk, as precautions are best preventive measures.



In a bid to inform citizens about their regional Police Station, Nagpur Today came up with an exclusive series — Know Your Police Station – to enable all the necessary information regarding the Police Station to the general public. In the report, you will find information about the Police Inspector of the respective Police Stations, ways to contact them in case of any emergency, besides the official’s future goals in the region etc.

– Shubham Nagdeve and Ravikant Kamble