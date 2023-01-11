KKM-5: Sanika, Ananya, Tushar win golds in athletics events

Nagpur: Sanika Mangar of BKCP Sports Academy in women’s section and Ananya Mangar (BKCP Sports Academy) in Under-12 girls category, Tushar Pachore (Om Sai Sporting Club) in U12 boys section clinched gold medal in the ongoing athletics event under Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Season 5 in Nagpur.

Sanika clocked a time of 13.40s to win gold while Janvi Revo also of BKCP SA finished second in 13.65s. Jhanvi Zade finished third in 14.09s. Ananya won the gold in 13.90s while Sarvshree Shelke (Bal Shivaji Primary School, 14.73) finished second and Siddhi Karande (14.84s) finished third. Tushar Pachore crossed the finish line in 12.31s to claim gold while Rishabh Mankar (360 Athletics Club, 12.72s) and Shivansh Patel (HTKBS, Hingna, 12.95) finished at second and third position.

Advertisement

In the U-12 boys shot put, Abhinav Tyagi of FAANDS, (7.05m) won the gold medal. He was followed by Soham Kumbhalkar (6.89m) and Vedansh Borkar (6.72m). In women’s long jump, Usha Tigga of Bhoyar Group clinched the gold medal with a leap of 3.09m. Alka Pande (3.08m) and Chhaya Janbandhu (2.99) took silver and bronze medals respectively.

Kavyanjali Pal emerged as the top scorer to guide Gurudeo Nagar Krida Mandal (GKM) to a stunning 27-22 win over Nutan Bharat Yuwak Sangh (NBYS) in an exciting youth interclub basketball championship match.

OTHER RESULTS: Kabaddi Men: Krida Mandal, Wardha (36) bt Spartan KridaMandal Nagpur (26) by 10 points; Vidyut Krida Mandal, Mohadi (42) bt Sai GaneshKrida Mandal (20) by 22 points; Eklavya Krida Mandal, Saoner(31) bt Maratha Lancers Mahal (26) by five points; Maharana Pratap Krida Mandal, Gadchiroli (31) bt Star Club, Akola (19) by 12 points.

Kabaddi Women:Gajanan Krida Mandal,Yavatmal (39) bt Swarnyug Krida Mandal (18) by 21 points.

Hockey: Senior Men: MOIL XI bt Nagpur United Club 6-0; Eagle Club bt Anjani Club 8-0.U-17

Boys: Gyan Vidya Mandir bt Ramesh Chandak 1-0; Nagpur Academy bt Abhinav Mahila Hockey Club 2-0.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement