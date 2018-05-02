‘Kidnapping’ drama unfolded as youth returns home safely

Huge debts led youth to flee house

Nagpur: The youth, a son of prominent businessman from Itwari-Gandhibag, suspected to be kidnapped returned home safely around 2:30 am on Monday with police heaving a sigh of relief. It was not kidnapping but owing to huge debt, the youth had left the house on his own, sources said.

The youth (32), a resident of Maskasath, Itwari under the jurisdiction of Tehsil police station, had gone missing since the past two days. His family is in business of chilies and also runs a cold storage in Kalmana.

Sources said, the youth had incurred debts of around Rs 3-4 lakh in BC fund, which he ran along with his 8-10 friends. Besides, he had borrowed around Rs 5 lakh and organised a flood-lit cricket tournament at Kachchi Visa Ground, Wardhaman Nagar. Here too he incurred losses, sources said, adding he also had debt of Rs 4-5 lakh in cricket betting.

He reportedly told police that owing to debts, he was under tremendous pressure as his friends refused to help him and he was scared to reveal this to him family. He therefore, left the house without informing anybody, he told the police. During the last two days, he stayed in Chandrapur, sources said, adding perhaps the family was aware of it but did not disclose it fearing pressure from his creditors.

When contacted, API Crime Branch (Unit III) Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar confirmed the youth’s safe return and said the police officially took his version about he going missing.

Sources said, the family members using all their influence created problems for the cops directing them the way investigations should be conducted during the past two days.

Sources further informed that this was not the first incident when the youth had left the house. Around four years back, he had incurred debts of around 20-25 lakhs and had left the house in similar fashion. It was his father, who bailed him out that time, the sources said.

The investigations were carried out simultaneously by Tehsil PSI Bakat and Crime Branch (Unit III).

By Awadhoot Pathak