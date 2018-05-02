Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Khau galli disappears in a day, chor bazaar flourishes in its place!

    Nagpur: In a surprising development that may leave hordes of Nagpur’s food lovers baffled and seething in utmost frustration, the much hyped Khau Gali, which saw its opening on Thursday suddenly disappeared the very next day. Interestingly, the food enthusiasts who visited the spot were shocked to see the place vacant in its entirety.

    Moreover, much shocking is the fact that the place was fully encroached by the roadside vendors who hold the chor bazar aka Shanichari Bazaar, a Saturday weekly flea market comprising scrap goodies and other second hand material. The place is located on the Empress Mall embankment of Gandhi Sagar lake opposite Raman science Centre,

    On Saturday the entire stretch, which was all decorated to show off the grand opening of Khau galli wore a much messed up look, where the flea market vendors had set up their makeshift shops.

    The citizens are aggrieved over the NMC’s hasty move to open khau galli without any preparedness. On Friday when one of the Nagpur today correspondents visited the spot, the guard present there informed that it would take couple of more days before the food stalls could be run on routine basis. It may be mentioned that khau galli is often touted as the dream project of Nagpur’s stalwart leader and BJP’s bigwig Nitin Gadkari. Under such circumstances, a question remains to be answered that who is trying to dent the prospects of this project, which is already running late by almost three years?

