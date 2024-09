Advertisement

Nagpur: Due to incessant rain, the Khasdar Mohotsav Organizing Committee has relocated Adnan Sami’s live concert on Tuesday from Ishwar Deshmukh Physical Education Ground to Kavivarya Suresh Bhatt Hall.

Professor Anil Sole, President of the Khasdar Mohotsav Organizing Committee, announced the venue change for Tuesday due to severe thunderstorms and rain in the Second Capital of the State.

However, he clarified that the concert timings will remain unchanged.

