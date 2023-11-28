Female tiger cub dies after being struck by inspection car on SECR Railway track

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a female tiger cub met a tragic end after being crushed by a self-propelled inspection car (SPIC) on the Nagbhir-Talodi section of the South East Central Railway (SECR) on Monday morning.

Forest officials swiftly responded to the incident, conducting an inspection at km 1142/3-4 in Nagbhid tehsil. The SPIC, en route to pick up the DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) for the annual inspection of the section, was involved in the unfortunate incident.

Sources from the Forest Department reported that a speeding train fatally struck the tiger cub, estimated to be around 3-4 months old, near Kitadi-Mindala village in Nagbhid tehsil within the Brahmapuri Forest division, Mindala area, along the Nagbhid-Chandrapur Railway line in Chandrapur district.

Upon receiving the distressing news, CCF Dr. Jitendra Ramgaonkar, RFO S B Hazare, and other officials promptly arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough inspection. Following necessary procedures, a team of veterinary doctors performed a post-mortem examination.

Subsequently, the carcass was cremated in the presence of forest officials and representatives from environmental NGOs. CCF Dr. Jitendra Ramgaonkar conveyed that such incidents are not isolated, highlighting a history of accidents on railway lines causing the unfortunate demise of tigers, tiger cubs, leopards, and other wild animals.

Bandu Dhotre, Chief of Eco-Pro, an environmental organization, emphasized the need for heightened measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.