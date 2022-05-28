Khasdar Krida Mahotsav to conclude today in Nagpur

Nagpur: The concluding ceremony of country’s first multisport event, Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, conceptualised by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, will be held at Yashwant Stadium on Saturday at 5.30 pm. Eminent sports organiser and President of Nagpur District Handball Association Babanrao Taywade will be conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award during the closing ceremony.
Cricket legend and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, singer Armaan Malik will grace the concluding function. A Live-In Concert of Malik has also been planned. Entry for the programme is free for all with preference to all the participants of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav.
Addressing a press conference, Sandip Joshi, Convener of KKM said, “the ceremony will be graced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar; former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule; Executive Director of Hyundai Motor India Ltd DS Kim and Associate VP, Rel JCB India Ltd Jasmeet Singh will be the special guests.”
MP Vikas Mahatme, MLCs Pravin Datke, Nago Ganar, MLAs Krishna Khopde, Vikas Kumbhare, Mohan Mate, Sameer Meghe and Tekchand Sawarkar will be guests of honour. “This year we have decided to confer ‘Krida Maharshee’ award to Babanrao Taywade. In the past three years, the committee gave awards to Atal Bahadur Singh, Adv Shashank Manohar and Bhau Kane. Taywade will be felicitated with a memento and cash award of Rs 5 lakh,” informed Joshi during a presser at SJAN office.
The organisers will also reward 25 best sportspersons of the city with Krida Bhushan awards which carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each. “From this year we have decided to reward one sports association which has performed well during the sports fest and co-operated well with the organisers. This year, Nagpur District Hardcourt Tennis Association will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh,” informed Joshi.