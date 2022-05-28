Khasdar Krida Mahotsav to conclude today in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The concluding ceremony of country’s first multisport event, Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, conceptualised by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, will be held at Yashwant Stadium on Saturday at 5.30 pm. Eminent sports organiser and President of Nagpur District Handball Association Babanrao Taywade will be conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award during the closing ceremony.

Cricket legend and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, singer Armaan Malik will grace the concluding function. A Live-In Concert of Malik has also been planned. Entry for the programme is free for all with preference to all the participants of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav.