Bogus RTE admissions: Sharif demands sacking of Verification Committee of Nagpur Rural Panel

Nagpur: The Chairman of RTE Action Committee, Mohd Shahid Sharif has claimed that irregularities in admission under the Right to Education (RTE) Act are not stopping and surface every now and then.
He said that in the last year 2021-22, the Inquiry Committee had banned the Nagpur Rural Committee in the matter for giving bogus admissions. Similarly, the case of bogus admission given by Nagpur Rural Committee for the year 2022-23 has also been proved in the Inquiry Committee and the admissions have been cancelled, he said and added that these cases were reported by him, and both times the cases of bogus admissions were proved.
In this context, Sharif said that the Guardian Minister Nitin Raut had in his Jansamvad programme said that a note should be mentioned in the service book of Committee Chairman Rajesh Lokhande and Secretary Sharad Bhandarkar and other government members and action should be taken for breach of trust. The Committee should initiate disciplinary action against the Education Officer and dismiss him.
“If this action is not taken against them, then we will file a criminal case under Section 420 of the IPC in the matter. Remember that the bogus admissions of last year have not been cancelled yet,” Sharif claimed.