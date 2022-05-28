Bogus RTE admissions: Sharif demands sacking of Verification Committee of Nagpur Rural Panel

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Chairman of RTE Action Committee, Mohd Shahid Sharif has claimed that irregularities in admission under the Right to Education (RTE) Act are not stopping and surface every now and then.

He said that in the last year 2021-22, the Inquiry Committee had banned the Nagpur Rural Committee in the matter for giving bogus admissions. Similarly, the case of bogus admission given by Nagpur Rural Committee for the year 2022-23 has also been proved in the Inquiry Committee and the admissions have been cancelled, he said and added that these cases were reported by him, and both times the cases of bogus admissions were proved.