Khasdar Krida Mahotsav: Akshay, Sakshi, Ujwal, Nidhi win titles as fastest runners

Nagpur: In the ongoing Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, a concept of Nagpur MP and Union Minister Nitin Gadkar, Akshay Ekonkar and Sakshi Ambekar emerged fastest runners clinching the 100 metres title in the athletics event held at Nagpur University Ground.

In the 100-metre Men’s race, Ekonkar, an athlete of Jai Athletics Club, bagged gold medal by finishing the race in 11.10 seconds. Shantanu Choube of Om Sai Sports Club and Rajesh Nakade of Jai Athletics Club grabbed second and third spot with timings of 11.62 seconds and 11.69 seconds respectively.

In the Women’s event, Sakshi Ambekar of Maharashtra Krida Mandal clocked a timing of 13.53 seconds to claim gold medal. Utkarsha Lende of Track Star Club finished second with 13.87 seconds while Aditi Fale of Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal won bronze medal with a timing of 14.43 seconds.

In the U-18 Boys section, Prajwal Umale of Future Athletic and Sports won the 100 metres gold medal crossing the finish line in 11.73 seconds. The second and third spots were clinched by Ojas Chahande and Shailesh Neware. In the Girls Section, Nidhi Gawle won gold medal with the timing of 14.73 seconds while Nikita Sarate and Khushi Wasnik finished the race at second and third spot respectively.

Bhoyar wins gold in 5000-metre race:

In the Men’s 5000-metre race, Akshay Bhoyar won gold medal by racing the crossline with timing of 28:29:96 minutes. Ranjit Karutkar and Raghav Mandhana clinched the second and third spot respectively. In the Women’s 3000-metre race, Jayna Kolhe won gold medal by finishing the race in 18:47:84 minutes.

FOOTBALL: Winning start for Ansar Club, Rabbani Club:

In the Football Tournament of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Season 3, Ansar Club displayed brilliant skills and rallied to beat South East Central Railways while in the one-sided match, Rabbani Club, Kamptee drubbed City Police by 3-0 to move up in the next stage. The event is being organised at SECR’s Motibagh Stadium. Ansar Club were down in dumps after they were stunned by the SECR in the first 40 minutes of play. The Railmen, playing on their home turf, surged ahead with an early goal from Ayaz Sheikh who shook the net in the 13th minute. They controlled the game and doubled the lead through Shubhank Mannewar in the 36th minute. However, complacency crept in and they lost concentration as Ansar reduced the gap with a goal in the dying moments of the first half. Shadab made no mistake in slotting the ball home to make it 1-2 before they changed ends.

In the second half, Ansar played with more vigor and tried to dominate the railmen. The succeeded in levelling the score in the 64th minute when Shadab scored his as well as team’s second goal. In the 70th minute, Mustajab scored the winner for Ansar with a beautiful goal which spoiled SECR’s day.

Earlier in the first match of the day, Rabbani Club Kamptee routed Nagpur City Police by three goals to nil. Though it looked a one-sided affair, Rabbani boys had to toil hard for half an hour to find the back of the net. It was in the 32nd minute that they managed to breach the Police defence with Mohd Yaseen scoring the opener. Mohd Rizwan made it 2-0 as they changed ends with a cushion of two-goal lead. In the 82nd minute Shorabh Akhtar scored the third goal to complete the rout. Navneet Singh Tuli and Abdul Latif were the guests of the second day of the event.

HOCKEY: Nagpur Academy, TG Industries win:

The Hockey event of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav saw Nagpur Academy, TG Industries, Khel Khiladi Khel and Era International starting their campaign with a win. In the event being played at Vidarbha Hockey Association Ground on Amravati Road, Nagpur Academy defeated Tidke Vidyalaya 3-0 in the one-sided match. Academy’s Raunak Chaudhary (10th minute), Kaustubh (14th) and Tarang Tagde (19th) scored goals. TG Industries thrashed Bhartia Aqua 5-0 with captain Aniket Dharmani scoring a brace. Ritik Salam slammed the board in the fifth minute followed by a goal from Rehan Khan in the 44th minute. Aniket Dharmali converted a penalty corner in the 45th to make it 3-0 and the Luv Madne added another in 49th to take the match away from Bhartia Aqua. Dharmali sealed the deal in the 53rd minute of play.

In the other match, Kings XI Boys heaped humiliation on Bhavan’s Ashti by drubbing it 9-0 to surge ahead in the tournament. Amrutesh Dwivedi scored three goals in 13th, 21st and 38th minute. Prashant Mishra too slammed the board thrice in 32nd, 48th and 56th minute. The other goal scorers were Anjay Yadav (16th), Adnan Syyed (24th) and Sayyed Fawwaz (52nd).

In girls section, A double blow by Sejal Saharkar helped Khel Khiladi Khel beat Delhi Public School 3-0. Sejal scored the opener in 2nd minute and then scored another in 18th minute after Devyani Kale scored the second goal in 6th minute.