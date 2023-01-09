Khasdar Krida Mahotsav-5 kickstarts in presence of a galaxy of sporting icons in Nagpur

Nagpur: The 5th edition of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav commenced in Nagpur in presence of a galaxy of Indian sporting icons. The Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, conceptualised by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, was declared open by former track and field queen PT Usha at the synthetic track of Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur on a cold Sunday evening.

Huge screens flashed the achievements of PT Usha, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) now, former Indian skipper Mithali Raj and ‘Vidarbha Express’ Umesh Yadav’s achievements as they descended on the dais along with a host of dignitaries. After welcoming of the guests, Nagpur’s top yoga player Vaibhav Shrirame handed over a torch to PT Usha who lit the games’ flames while Mithali unfurled the games’ flag.

A march-past by contingents of all the 55 sports disciplines that will be played during the 15-day mega event was held. Among those who stole the show were skaters who came on skates, the body-builders who came top-less; the fencers wielded the swords, boxers came in their red and blue suits, the cyclists riding their bicycles and last but not the least, the divyangs came on wheelchairs and crutches.

Convenor of the mega sporting event former Mayor Sandip Joshi made introductory remarks and Yadav administered oath of sportsmanship to the participants. Demonstration of a few sports — akhada (sticks, danpattas, spears, swords), mallakhamb (pole and rope) and lezim followed. Yoga performance on the chants of Hanuman Chalisa was mesmerising. Mithali, Yadav and Gadkari hit some autographed tennis balls for the crowd to be taken as mementoes.

Addressing the gathering, Mithali, who has scores of women’s cricket records to her credit said, “Gone are the days when sports was just played for fun or as a hobby or time-pass. Now, one must consider it seriously as a career option. Sports offer one a wonderful opportunity to carve an identity for oneself. I have learnt a lot of things from sports and the most important is that one must never give up. Sports also gives one physical as well as mental strength.”

While declaring the games open, Usha added, “Though not all sportspersons can become Olympians but sports help in making them good citizens.” She also recalled how a 14-year-old Usha, participating in a national school games in Nagpur had won three golds — one each in 100m, 200m and 100m hurdles. “I visited the same place yesterday where I won three golds. I have very fond memories of Nagpur. The city has changed a lot for better.”

Gadkari hoped that smiles would be back on faces of city’s sportspersons after a two-year COVID-forced hiatus. “For last two years, I could see the smiles were not there on faces of city’s players. I hope they are back as we have come with more number of sports in this fifth edition. I always wanted to give (my constituency) better sports and cultural identity than just providing the basic needs of roads, water, garden and electricity.

This is a big platform for the sportsperson to showcase their talent. I hope someday, India gets sometalent from this event,” Gadkarisaid. Among those who shared the dais were MLCs Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Pravin Datke, MLAs Krishna Khopde, Vikas Kumbhare, Mohan Mate and Sameer Meghe and heads of various sports associations of the region.

Before arrival of the dignities, RJ Rajan and his colleagues kept the huge gathering entertained with Hindi, Marathi and Punjabi hit numbers as well as patriotic songs. NMC Sport Officer Dr PiyushAmbulkar proposed a vote of thanks. The entire gathering was on their feet as the show culminated with National Anthem.

The Khasdar Krida Mahotsav will conclude on January 22.

Khasdar Krida Mahotsav in numbers:

• Days – 15

• Games — 54

• Venues – 62

• Teams – 2280

• Officials – 5000

• Participants – 54000

• Matches – 12020

• Trophies – 688

• Medals – 11939

• Prize Money – Rs 1,30,87,743

