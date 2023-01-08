3rd in eight days: Road rage leads to brutal murder in Nagpur

Nagpur: A man was stabbed to death while another was injured after an argument broke out over sudden change of lane with the accused in Vijay Nagar Chowk under Kalamna Police Station here, on Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as Laxminarayan alias Ajay Thattu Chandaniya (21), a resident of Kamptee

According to police sources, while crossing Vijay Nagar Chowk in Kalamna area, the vehicles of both accused and victim crisscrossed each other following change of lanes. Irked over which, the drivers of both car engaged in an argument. In the fit of rage, the accused reportedly stabbed one person to death and injured another.

Following the incident, the squad of Kalamna Police rushed to the spot and started the probe.

