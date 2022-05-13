Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2022 inaugurated by Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay

Advertisement

Nagpur: 16-day, 34-game Khasdar Krida Mahotsav was inagurated by Indian hockey legend, former captain, Arjuna awardee and Padmashree Dhanraj Pillay today on Friday, May 13 at Mankapur Stadium in Nagpur. The two-hour inaugural function of fourth edition of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav was held at Indoor Stadium of Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India and MLA Chandrashekhar Bawankule were also present as the chief guests.

Convener of the event and former Mayor Sandip Joshi presided over.