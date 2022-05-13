Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2022 inaugurated by Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay

Nagpur: 16-day, 34-game Khasdar Krida Mahotsav was inagurated by Indian hockey legend, former captain, Arjuna awardee and Padmashree Dhanraj Pillay today on Friday, May 13 at Mankapur Stadium in Nagpur. The two-hour inaugural function of fourth edition of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav was held at Indoor Stadium of Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India and MLA Chandrashekhar Bawankule were also present as the chief guests.
Convener of the event and former Mayor Sandip Joshi presided over.
The inaugural function began with a special performance from the yogasana participants of India’s Got Talent. Participating players of all the 34 sporting disciplines performed march past.
On the occasion, Member of Parliament Vikas Mahatme, MLA Mohan Mate, Ajay Sancheti, Sulekhatai Kumbhare, MLC Pravin Datke, MLA Krishna Khopde, MLA Vikas Kumbhare, MLC Nago Ganar, MLA Samir Meghe, MLA Parinay Fuke, former city Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, Ramdas Ambatkar, Sudhakar Deshmukh, Anil Sole, Girish Vyas, Nanaji Shamkule, Sudhakar Kohale and Milind Mane shared the dais.
The events will be played at around 40 venues of the city. A total of 1064 teams, around 3765 officials and over 40,000 participants will take part in the fourth edition. During the concluding ceremony on May 28, as many as 560 trophies, 7830 medals and a prize money of Rs 93 lakh will be distributed amongst the podium finishers. In addition, many individual awards will also be given during the championship. During the team event, the best player in every match will also be given an award.