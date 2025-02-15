Khaparkheda Tragedy: Man Sets Himself on Fire Over Job Loss and Domestic Dispute

Nagpur: A shocking video of a burning body at a farmhouse in Khaparkheda went viral on social media. The heart-wrenching incident occurred on Saturday morning at around 10:30 AM.

The deceased has been identified as Lalit Sukharam Vastraane, a resident of Ward No. 3, Khaparkheda. He worked as a dozer operator at the Khaparkheda Power House. Preliminary investigations suggest that he took the extreme step due to depression over job loss and a dispute with his wife.

Lalit was reportedly caught multiple times operating the dozer under the influence of alcohol. As a result, he was barred from work for the past three days. On Friday, he was supposed to file a complaint at the police station regarding the issue. However, as he was intoxicated, his wife refused to accompany him. This led to a heated argument between the couple, following which Lalit allegedly set himself on fire in a fit of rage.

The incident took place near a five-acre farmhouse where a man named Abhishek Jagane works. Upon arriving at the farmhouse, Abhishek witnessed the burning bike and body. He immediately informed the police, who then called the fire department. However, by the time help arrived, both the bike and the body were completely charred. The bike’s number plate was destroyed in the fire, but authorities identified the owner through the vehicle’s chassis number.

Following a complaint from Lalit’s wife, the Khaparkheda police have launched an investigation into the matter.