15 dead as Kumbh crowd leads to stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi:Severe overcrowding at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night led to chaos, resulting in at least 15 fatalities and multiple injuries, according to officials. The incident, which occurred around 10 PM on platforms 13 and 14, was triggered by a massive surge of Maha Kumbh devotees attempting to board their trains, causing panic among passengers.

Initial reports indicate that overcrowding led to suffocation, leaving four female passengers unconscious. Their condition was reported as critical, and they were rushed to a hospital for urgent medical care.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with Delhi Fire Services dispatching four fire tenders to the scene, while ambulances were also deployed to assist the injured.

The chaotic scenes led to speculation of a stampede, but authorities have refuted these claims, clarifying that the disorder stemmed from the large gathering of Maha Kumbh pilgrims at the station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) KPS Malhotra provided further details, explaining the sequence of events.

“When Prayagraj Express was stationed at platform 14, a large crowd had gathered. Meanwhile, delays in the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani resulted in additional passengers filling platforms 12, 13, and 14. Approximately 1,500 general tickets were sold, leading to an uncontrollable surge of people. A stampede-like situation emerged near platform 14 and the escalator at platform 1,” Malhotra told news agency ANI.

Videos circulating on social media depict a massive crowd struggling to navigate through the railway station, with some passengers carrying children on their shoulders and others grappling with luggage amid the turmoil.

The precise cause of the overcrowding remains uncertain, but preliminary reports suggest that delays in two special trains operating for the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj played a significant role in the disruption. Authorities are currently investigating the matter to prevent similar incidents in the future.