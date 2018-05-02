Kevin Pietersen’s plan for hitting sixes



IPL veteran Kevin Pietersen explains why modern batsmen can consistently clear the ropes. Six hitting is one of the major fundamentals of T20 cricket and most of the batsmen try to hit boundaries as soon as possible when they arrive on the pitch. The 14th edition of Indian Premier League is kicking off on April 9 and T20 World Cup will also be held this year in India. Hence in a recent conducted interview by Betway, former English star disclosed the secrets of hitting sixes in modern-day cricket.

Kevin Pietersen stated that the only T20 world cup England won was because of team practiced range hitting to clear the boundary ropes. According to KP, English team had pretty good training sessions in the nets to hit the ball out of park and thus they got succeed in the 2010 world t20 championship played in West Indies.

“In the 2010 world cup, which we won in the Caribbean, that was the first time that we really went out and practiced range-hitting. If there’s a ball in the area that I’ve been really clouting, she goes,” ex English cricketer Kevin Pietersen said to Betway.

England team is currently number 1 in ICC T20 rankings and are definite favorites for the upcoming t20 world cup 2021 in India.On the secrets of hitting sixes in twenty20 cricket, Pietersen said that nowadays batsmen don’t think of getting out. They just go outside and express themselves on the field.

Remembering his career days when he used to play for national team, Pietersen said the size of bat he used to have was different during various phases of his cricketing career. Initially he used to have small bat size but as time passed, he came to know that a bit bigger bat or different size could help him score more runs at quick session.

“Fielders don’t matter anymore. You get caught at mid-on, you get caught at mid-on. There is not batter in the world who goes out now and thinks that they can’t hit a six.”

“I’ve got a whole collection of my bats. When I started my bats were this big and when I finished my bats were that big. Your bat has to be something that when you look down and think, ‘I’m going to take this bowler on’, you stand a good chance,” he added.

South Africa’s David Miller, Australian Darren Lehmann were also present to give their thoughts on the same. And Pietersen also expressed that hitting sixes is timing based job. If a batsman has got good timing and hand-eye co-ordination, he can hit the ball too long. It doesn’t matter he’s got muscular arms or not.

“You only have to have a look at a guy like Hardik Pandya from India. He is muscly, but he’s not a Kieron Pollard or Chris Gayle. Hitting sixes regularly – it’s timing-based,” Kevin concluded.

VIVO IPL 2021 to see opening match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9th.



