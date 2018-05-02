Kerala’s tableau proposal for R-Day struck off

New Delhi: After the rejection of West Bengals tableau shortlisted for the participation in this years Republic Day parade by the Centre, the float of Kerala was also stricken off in the third round.

Keralas float was rejected for the second consecutive year after the expert committee comprising eminent persons from the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography and others was reconstituted in 2018.

The committees decision had invited sharp criticism from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who accused that her states tableau was rejected by the National Democratic Alliance government for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

It is not known why our concept was rejected. In the fourth round, we were to present 3D presentation of the concept and the officials were preparing for that. The idea first presented was that of Thrissur Pooram and Pulikkali (tiger belly dance). But in the second round, we made some changes and presented a replica of Koothambalam of Kerala Kalamandalam which features different art forms of Kerala including Mohiniyattam, Pulikkali, Kummatti, Kalaripayattu, Theyyam, Ottanthullal, elephant and its accoutrements, said a Kerala public relations department official.