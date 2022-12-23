Kerala Athlete’s death in Nagpur: Kerala HC issues contempt notice to National Federation

The Cycle Polo Federation of India failed to provide Kerala team food, accommodation

Nagpur: Acting tough against Cycle Polo Federation of India, Kerala High Court has granted Kerala Cycle Polo Association to move a contempt of court petition against the National Federation as it failed to provide food and accommodation for its team in Nagpur.

Notably, a 10-year-old Nida Fathima of Alappuzha, in Kerala, who was in the Second Capital of Maharashtra for the National Cycle Polo Championship, died here while undergoing treatment for nausea on Thursday.

The Kerala team including Nida had come to Nagpur for competition through a court order from Kerala. The federation had said that the court order was only to compete and no other facilities would be provided. This has led Kerala Cycle Polo Association to move a contempt of court petition against the Cycle Polo Federation of India.

It is pertinent to mention that, Nida, an under-14 polo player of Kerala, had reached Nagpur just a couple of days back. After complaining of nausea, she was rushed to Shrikrishna Hospital. During the treatment, she was administered an injection. Following which her health deteriorated. Nida was subsequently put on a ventilator. However, the hospital authorities could not save her life, her family members said.

It was alleged that the Kerala team who came to Nagpur for the competition faced severe discrimination. The National Federation did not provide accommodation and food for the team. The team spent two days in temporary facilities, sources said.

