A cold is a colloquial name for a group of acute inflammatory diseases of the upper respiratory tract. Colds are only one of the causes of these illnesses. But in most cases, we associate such a disease with hypothermia. It is because, most often, it occurs in the cold season, when the body is weakened and exhausted, and people spend most of the time in closed rooms, sharing viruses and bacteria. But in the medical record of a patient with a cold, the official name of the illness is usually an acute respiratory viral infection.

Another popular expression is a cold on the lip. It is an exacerbation of herpesvirus infection, which can also partly manifest itself against the background of hypothermia and a decrease in the body’s defences. At this time, the body rejects any stimuli that were previously your leisure time, such as online casino and pc games. It is normal – the body conserves strength and resources to cope with the disease.

How can you catch a cold?

The main route of transmission is airborne. When coughing, sneezing or even breathing, a sick person releases many viruses or bacterial cells into the air. By living in contaminated air, a healthy person encounters an infection that tends to gain a foothold in the mucosa of the respiratory tract. If the concentration of pathogens in the air is low (the room is well-ventilated, the distance between the patient and a healthy person is several meters) and the person has a robust immune system, he may not get sick. But if the sick person is too close, the air is dry, and the body is weakened by stress, overwork, and chronic diseases, the probability of transmission is almost 100%.

Sometimes you can get infected with ARVI through household items (towel, cup, spoon) if you use them immediately after the sick person.

You can catch herpes, which causes colds on the lips, through contact with a sick person: shaking hands, kissing, shared objects and utensils.

Symptoms of a cold

You may have one or more of the following symptoms:

A temperature of 100.4 °F (38 °C) or higher;

sneezing;

stuffy nose or runny nose; after 2 to 3 days, the colour of your mucus may change to white, yellow or green;

sore throat;

coughing;

mucus dripping from the nasopharynx (mucus runs down the throat);

mild headache;

mild pain in the body.

Differences between cold and flu symptoms

Because cold and flu symptoms are similar, it can be difficult to tell them apart.

The most common flu symptoms include fever, cough, headache, and body aches. However, a sore throat and runny nose are not common flu symptoms. Also, flu symptoms can appear suddenly, whereas cold symptoms develop more slowly.

If you think you have the flu, see your doctor. He can diagnose the flu and prescribe medicine. If you are sick with the flu, taking antiviral medication may help.

Treating the common cold

Since viruses cause most colds, antibiotics will not help you get better faster. Antibiotics only treat infections caused by bacteria, such as angina or whooping cough.

Instead, treat colds by getting as much rest as possible. Adults should get about 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night.

It is also essential to drink enough fluids. Drink eight glasses (240 ml) of caffeine-free fluids (such as water or herbal tea) daily.

Eliminate symptoms of a cold.

Cough or tightness in the chest

You can do the following to help yourself with a cough or tightness in your wardrobe.

Increase the humidity in the air. You can use a humidifier or vaporizer in the rooms where you spend most of your time.

You can also breathe steam from a hot shower, bathtub, or cup of hot water.

Crumble cough lozenges.

Add pasteurized (not raw) honey to warm drinks, such as tea.

Sore throat

To help relieve a sore throat, you can:

Use a benzocaine or phenol-containing sore throat spray;

Drink liquids that are warm, such as tea or broth;

Gargle with salt water.

Mix 1 tablespoon of salt and 240 ml of warm water to make a salt solution. Rinse your throat, then spit out. Do not swallow it.

Nasal congestion and sinus pain or pressure

To relieve nasal congestion, pain, or pressure in the sinuses, you can:

Put a warm compress on your nose and forehead.

Use an oral anti-inflammatory such as pseudoephedrine or phenylephrine; if you have a heart problem or are taking prescription medication, ask your pharmacist if it is safe to take cold medicine;

Use a nasal spray with saline solution;

Increase the humidity in the air. You can breathe steam from a cup of hot water or in the shower.

Taking medications

You can also take over-the-counter medicines for coughs and colds. They won’t cure a cold or help you get better faster, but they can help relieve symptoms. Be sure to follow the instructions on the label and consult your doctor or pharmacist about the medicine you are taking.

Do not take more than one medicine that includes acetaminophen. Acetaminophen is a pain reliever that is also part of many cold medicines. However, too much acetaminophen can harm your liver.

Possible complications of colds

The cold itself is not as dangerous as its complications: if there is no treatment, and if a person carries the disease on his feet, the risk of complications increases several times. The most common variant is the accession of a bacterial infection when the virus has already weakened the body. Also, the virus itself can cause severe damage to internal organs. Treatment of a complicated cold is much more complex and more prolonged.

Among the most common complications of acute respiratory infections are:

pneumonia (viral or bacterial), bronchitis;

maxillary sinusitis (purulent inflammation of the sinuses);

Otitis media (inflammation of the middle ear);

infectious diseases of the heart;

Degenerative changes in cartilage tissue.

How to recover from a cold

A viral infection is a severe burden on the body, after which a recovery period is necessary. Therefore, in the first days after an illness, it is essential not to overcool yourself and avoid contact with new sources of infection.

If the body is strong, the recovery period is almost asymptomatic. Sometimes the patient may complain of increased fatigue. If the body is initially weakened, rehabilitation may take several weeks. A person may worry about fatigue, weakness, even headaches and temperature. In this case, it is better to be reassured and consult a doctor to rule out the development of complications.

