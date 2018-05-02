Kartikey Gupta of Chandrapur region tops JEE Adv 2019

Kartikey Gupta of Allen Career Institute Kota has bagged All India Rank 1 in JEE Advanced 2019 .

He scored All India Rank 18 in JEE Mains 2019

Gupta (17) scored All India Rank 18 in JEE Mains 2019 results earlier this year by scoring 100 percentile.

He belongs to Chandrapur region of Maharashtra and his father Chandresh Gupta is a manager in paper industry while mother Poonam Gupta is a homemaker.

Revealing secrets of his success, JEE Advanced 2019 topper Kartikey Gupta said he focused on clearing the doubts and studied with relaxed mind.

Kartikey said he was confident of obtaining CS branch in IIT Mumbai but never thought of securing AIR-1.

He said that “Students should study without stress”. During the preparation, they should be relaxed physically as well as mentally. Self-competition plays a vital role in achieving the goal. This helps in analysing the weak areas. Do not study for long hours. Take a break and relax after every two hours.