“Kar Chale Hum Fida “ A Online Musical Tribute to Martyrs on FB by Sur Sangam.

Sur Sangam , Lions Club Nagpur South And Sachin Dhomne has organized “Kar Chale Ham Fida “ A Online Musical Tribute on FB to Martyrs . It is unique program by Sur Sangam and Lions club in Lock down period. Lions Club is a International Social Organization who helps society by various means. Dr. Manoj Salpekar , Mahendra Dhole sensation on the musical world Sachin and Surbhi Dhomne has planned this novel program. Surbhi Dhomne is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection.

Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe. We all know that recently there was a sad demise of our brave defense and security personnel in fighting with terrorist in J and K. They has laid and sacrifice their lives for our security. To give tribute to these brave people , Dr. Manoj Salpekar has planned this idea of online tribute program .

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events. Dr Manoj Salpekar is a renowned personality of Nagpur who is Doctor as well as stage performer too. Up till now he has given many live shows at various halls of Nagpur. Sachin and Surbhi Dhomne, has proved their mettle in Nagpurs musical arena and now it is a brand name for quality programs.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and office bearers of Lions Club Nagpur South Lion Arun Kulkarni, Lion Pankaj Khare, Lion Pranit Singh, Lion Satish Taori and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Sur Sangam. . Singers were, Surbhi Dhomne, Vijay Chivande, Rishob Dhomne , Mayuresh and Dr. Manoj Salpekar . Dr Manoj has planned and coordinated the show.

Patriotic Song Aaj himalay ki choti se..…. ” Watan ke rah me…… sung by Surbhi Dhomne , A Watan a watan…. Vijay Chiwande, Insaf kid agar par…. By Manoj salpekar , Watan ke rah me watan naujawn shahid ho…by Surbhi, Taqat watqn ki hamse hai… Vijay, A Mere Pyare watan… by Manoj Salpekar, Wande Mataram… By Surbhi and Chorus, Mera Rang De basanti Chola…. , Hum Laye hau Tufan se….By Vijay Chivande , YeDesh hai viron ka.. By chorus.. ,.. Mile sur mera Tumhara.. were presented during program.

Tital Song Kar Chale hum fida …. By Vijay Chiwande and Ye mere watan ke logo… ..Sung by Surbhi received loud applaud from audience and enthralls audience with patriotic feel. .

In the lock down period , Sur Sangam has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Dr. Salim Chavan, Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, Harshali Mam, Sanjay Borkar, Pratima Mam, Mr. Rakesh Bopche, Mr. shyam Dhomne, Sanjivani Chaudhary, Aashish Hadke, Mrunal latte, Niketa Joshi, Anshu Buty, Ashvini, Dr. Amruta, Yash Kher, Shruti, Parvati, and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Manoj Salpekar has done his job nicely. He elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur.

At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and office bearers of Lions Club Nagpur South , Lion Arun Kulkarni President, Lion Pankaj Khare Secretary, Lion Pranit Singh Treasurer, , Lion Satish Taori Vice president and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world, all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. .

In his reply to welcome , Dr. Uttarwar gave thanks to Dr. Manoj Salpekar, Sachin Dhomne for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the Sursangam. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

Program comes to end at 9 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.