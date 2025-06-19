Kapil Nagar Police Nab 3 MP-Based Drug Peddlers, Seize MD and Assets Worth ₹10.07 Lakh

Nagpur: In a significant anti-drug operation, Kapil Nagar Police arrested three drug peddlers from Madhya Pradesh on June 18 and seized Mephedrone (MD) powder, a car, and mobile phones worth a total of ₹10.07 lakh.

Based on a reliable tip-off, the police intercepted the accused near the road connecting Power Grid Chowk to Gujar Lawn between 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM. The accused have been identified as:

Priyanshu Anil Shukla (23) – Resident of Khajri, District Chhindwara, M.P.

Ansh Birendra Puriya (22) – Resident of SRTU Colony, Chhindwara, M.P.

Abhishek Ashok Bhavarkar (25) – Resident of Chaman Mohalla, Guraya, Chhindwara, M.P.

A search conducted in the presence of witnesses led to the recovery of 4.25 grams of MD powder (valued at ₹42,500), four mobile phones, and a white Hyundai i20 car allegedly used for trafficking the drugs.

Following the seizure, a case was registered under Sections 8(c), 22(b), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the trio was taken into custody.

The operation was executed under the leadership of Rajendra Dabhade (Additional CP – North Nagpur), Niketan Kadam (DCP, Zone 5), and ACP Satyavir Bandiwar (Jaripatka Division). The on-ground team was led by PI Satish Aade and included PSI Yogesh Nalte and constables Shahzad Sheikh, Sanjay, Nilesh, Baljit, Ritesh, and Manoj.

Police have intensified their crackdown on drug networks, particularly inter-state peddlers, as part of a broader effort to keep narcotics off Nagpur’s streets.