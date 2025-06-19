Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Orders Action Against Negligent Contractors in Hanuman Nagar Zone Review

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a decisive move to ensure quality civic work ahead of the monsoon, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari conducted a zonal review meeting at the Hanuman Nagar Zone office on Thursday. During the session, he directed officials to take punitive action against contractors delivering substandard work and issue notices to owners of unclean, vacant plots.

The Commissioner first inspected the Hanuman Nagar Zone office premises. Following this, former corporators presented area-specific concerns from localities including Nimkarnagar, Shahunagar, Ramtek Nagar, Jaywant Nagar, Rahate Nagar Toli, Chandan Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Savitribai Slum, Ayodhya Nagar, and Durga Nagar.

Key issues discussed during the meeting included drain cleaning, road repairs, protection walls for streams and rivers, and cleanliness of abandoned plots. Dr. Chaudhari expressed displeasure over the poor condition of roads dug up for AMRUT 2.0 projects, noting that repairs had not yet been completed.

He instructed officials to complete all monsoon-related works on a war footing, including urgent sewer line repairs in critical areas. A statement regarding pre-monsoon preparedness was also submitted by MLA Mohan Mate.

Later, Dr. Chaudhari visited New Narsala to inspect the Smart City water purification project and issued immediate directives to complete essential work related to the sewage treatment plant (STP).

The review emphasized accountability, quality, and urgency—key to safeguarding public infrastructure and health as the monsoon approaches.

