New Kamptee Police Arrest Man for Molesting Minor

Nagpur: New Kamptee Police arrested a 28-year-old man for molesting a 15-year-old girl and damaging property outside her house.

The accused, identified as Ashish alias Carlos Parmanand Kamble, a resident of New Kamptee, allegedly followed the minor on June 16 at 6:30 pm and again on June 17 at 10 am, made obscene remarks, and touched her inappropriately.

He also reportedly threw stones at the girl’s residence. Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, a case under BNS Sections 75, 78, 79, 324(2), 352, and Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act has been filed.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is in progress.

