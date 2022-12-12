Kanchan Patil becomes first Nagpur RPF employee to land job in Ministry of External Affairs

Nagpur: In a historic feat, Kanchan Patil, woman personnel of Nagpur Railway Police Force (RPF) has been selected in the Ministry of External Affairs. She will serve abroad after undergoing special training in Delhi.

It is a great moment of pride for Nagpur RPF as for the first time in its history a cop has been selected for the Ministry of External Affairs.

Kanchan Patil had joined the Nagpur RPF in 2006. As she has deep knowledge of computers, Kanchan used to handle the work in the Police Station as well as in the office of the Superintendent of Police.

Kanchan was called by the Ministry of External Affairs for an interview in Delhi. Subsequently, she cracked the interview and became the first employee of Nagpur RPF to be inducted in the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Superintendent of Police M. Rajkumar has guided her throughout her journey. All the staff and officials of Nagpur RPF wished her well in her future endeavours.

