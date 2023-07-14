Kamble Double Murder Case: Nagpur Sessions Court finds accused guilty, sentences them to Life Imprisonment

Nagpur: In a significant development, the Sessions Court in Nagpur has delivered its verdict in the Kamble double murder case, finding the accused guilty. Special Sessions Court Judge S.B. Gawande pronounced the judgment on Friday, bringing an end to the suspense that had gripped the Second Capital of the State. The court has sentenced all the accused to life imprisonment.

The main accused in this chilling murder case is Ganesh Shahu, a resident of Pawanputra Nagar in Hudkeshwar. Also among the accused are Ganesh’s wife, Gudiya alias Guddi, and his brother, Ankit. The victims, whose lives were tragically cut short, have been identified as Usha Kamble and her granddaughter Rashi.

Advertisement

1. Ganesh Shivbharan Shahu – (Convicted for 302 & 201- Life Imprisonment & 3 years).

2. Ankit Shivbharan Shahu – (Convicted for 302 & 201- Life Imprisonment & 3 years)

3. Gudiya Ganesh Shahu – (Convicted for 302 – Life Imprisonment)

4. Juvenile Accused – (Convicted for 201- 3 years)

The horrific incident unfolded on February 17, 2018, when Ganesh and Usha engaged in a heated argument over Bhisi’s money.

According to the lodged complaint, the accused allegedly carried out a brutal murder of Usha and her one-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter, Rashi, who was under her care at the time. They callously disposed of the lifeless bodies by discarding them in a drain near Vihirgaon, situated on Umred Road.

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam represented the government in this high-profile case, presenting compelling arguments to establish the guilt of the accused.

The verdict of the Sessions Court has provided some measure of justice to senior journalist, Ravikant Kamble’s grieving family, who had anxiously awaited this crucial judgment.

The Kamble double murder case has had a profound impact on the local community, underscoring the importance of swift and efficient delivery of justice. The verdict serves as a reminder that such heinous acts will not go unpunished, and the law will ensure that the guilty face the consequences of their actions.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement