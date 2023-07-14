GEN-SPHERE 2.0 – Session on ‘Developing Emotional Well Being’ at DPS MIHAN

Under the aegis of GEN-SPHERE 2.0, a platform that provides career guidance to students through the expertise of professionals from different fields; a session on ‘Personality Grooming through Emotional Well Being’ was conducted for the students of Grade X and XI on Thursday, 13th July 2023.

The highly interactive session was conducted by Ms.Karishma Manwani, innovative educator, counsellor and cofounder of Dear Life and Ms Harmeet Kaur Lamba, Soft Skills trainer and Vipasana expert who guided the students in exploring their Emotional Intelligence. The resource persons helped the students to understand the importance of emotional wellbeing and the ways to incorporate it their daily life. Simple exercises to release the stress along with various tips to constructively use one’s emotions were also discussed in the session.

It was a good learning experience for the students as it helped them to understand the need to develop emotional and social competencies that are valuable Life Skills.

