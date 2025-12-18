Kalamna Gas Cylinder Black Marketing Racket Busted; Two Held, ₹7.24 Lakh Seized

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Crime Branch’s Anti-Human Trafficking Prevention Unit of Nagpur City Police have registered a case against two persons for alleged black marketing of essential commodities after busting an illegal domestic gas cylinder refilling and storage operation in the Kalamna area.

According to police, around 10.22 pm on December 17, 2025, officers and personnel of the Anti-Human Trafficking Prevention Unit were on routine patrolling when they received specific information about illegal activities related to domestic LPG cylinders. Acting swiftly, the team conducted a raid in the presence of panch witnesses at Plot No. 104, Bele Nagar, Old Kamptee Road, under Kalamna police station limits.

Gold Rate 18 dec 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,32,700/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,23,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,02,000/- Platinum ₹ 60,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During the raid, the police caught the accused red-handed while illegally transferring domestic gas into other vehicles for profiteering. The accused were identified as Imran Hanif Sheikh (31), a resident of Bele Nagar, and his associate Deva Sitaram Ramtekekar (40), a resident of Vaishnavi Nagar, Kalamna, Nagpur. Investigations revealed that the duo had illegally stockpiled domestic LPG cylinders and were refilling and transporting them for black market sale to earn unlawful financial gains.Crowd management solutions

From the spot, police seized 17 filled HP domestic gas cylinders, 10 empty cylinders, three refilling machines, two weighing scales, mobile phones, Rs 3,000 in cash, a goods-carrying three-wheeler (MH-49 CF 4462), and another auto-rickshaw (MH-49 AR 5893). The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 7.24 lakh.

Based on the seizure, Kalamna police registered a case against the accused under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The accused were handed over to Kalamna police along with the seized material for further legal action. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the black marketing network and possible involvement of others.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, Additional Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Rahul Maknikar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Abhijeet Patil. The successful raid was executed by Police Inspector Lalita Todase along with team members Deepak Bindane, Shyam Anguthlewar, Sunil Wakale, Sachin Shrirame, Ram Nirgudwar, Vilas Chinchulkar, Rishikesh Dumre, Ashwini Khodpewar, and Pallavi Vanjari.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement