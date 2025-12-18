Shraddha Farsan Theft Case Cracked; Accused Linked to Three Thefts Arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: Crime Branch Unit No. 3 of Nagpur City Police have arrested an accused involved in a shop break-in at Shraddha Farsan in the Kotwali area, exposing his involvement in three theft cases, including shop burglaries and a vehicle theft.

According to police, the complainant, Rohit Raju Kashyap (30), a resident of Plot No. 328, Nirma Building, Shraddharamwadi, Navi Shukrawari, owns a shop named Shraddha Farsan at Ram Cooler Chowk under Kotwali police station limits. Construction work at the shop was underway. Between 10.30 pm on December 14 and 7 am on December 15, 2025, Kashyap locked the premises and returned home. During the night, an unidentified thief entered the shop through an open portion and decamped with cash amounting to Rs 72,500 from the counter.

Based on the complaint, Kotwali police registered a case under Section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unknown accused and launched an investigation.

During parallel investigations, officers and personnel of Crime Branch Unit No. 3 conducted technical analysis and acted on reliable intelligence, leading to the identification and detention of the accused. He was identified as Aadil alias Attu Imran Khan (19), a resident of Azad Colony, Bada Tajbagh, Sakkardara, Nagpur.

During interrogation, Aadil confessed to committing the Shraddha Farsan shop theft in collusion with a juvenile in conflict with law. On further questioning, he also admitted his involvement in another shop break-in under Ganeshpeth police station limits and one two-wheeler theft registered with the Nagpur Railway Police, taking the total number of theft cases to three.

Police recovered cash amounting to Rs 18,390, a Dio moped, and a mobile phone from the accused, collectively valued at Rs 63,390. The seized property has been taken into custody as evidence.

The accused was handed over to Kotwali police along with the recovered material for further legal action. Further investigation is underway to trace additional links and verify his involvement in other offences.

The successful operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, Additional Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Rahul Maknikar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Abhijeet Patil. The action was executed by Police Inspector Mahesh Sagale and his team from Crime Branch Unit No. 3.

