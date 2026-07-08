Three arrested with over 10 kg of ganja worth Rs 33.41 lakh in Kalamna drug bust

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Nagpur: In a major anti-narcotics operation, Kalamna Police arrested three persons and seized more than 10 kg of ganja, along with a truck, a scooter and mobile phones collectively valued at Rs 33.41 lakh, during an early morning operation on Wednesday.

The accused have been booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the contraband.

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According to police, between 2.15 am and 6.40 am, a Kalamna Police Station Beat Marshal team was on patrol when they noticed a grey Honda Activa (MH-49-BS-6020) moving suspiciously near Kali Mata Temple on the road between Sarja Bar Chowk and Chikhli Chowk.

The rider was intercepted and identified as Rinku Suresh Rajput (30), a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Kapil Nagar, Nagpur.

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During a search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, police found a plastic sack kept on the footboard of the scooter containing 4.308 kg of ganja. During questioning, Rajput allegedly disclosed that the contraband had been supplied to him by his acquaintance, Gurpreet Singh Surjeet Multani, who had transported it in a truck and handed it over near the H.B. Town bridge before driving towards Automotive Square.

Acting swiftly on the information, police laid a trap on the Automotive Square-Kamptee Road and intercepted the suspected truck bearing registration number OD-05-AX-6140.

The truck driver identified himself as Gurpreet Singh Surjeet Multani (43), a resident of Yashodhara Nagar, Nagpur, while the cleaner was identified as Balya Subhash Bhadke (40), a resident of Kaushalya Nagar, Kapil Nagar.

Police said that during interrogation, the duo allegedly admitted to supplying the ganja to Rajput. A subsequent search of the truck’s cabin led to the recovery of another plastic sack containing 6.124 kg of ganja.

In all, police seized 10.432 kg of ganja, three mobile phones, the Honda Activa scooter and the truck used for transporting the contraband. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at Rs 33.41 lakh.

Investigators believe the accused were transporting the narcotic substance for illegal sale and financial gain.

A case has been registered at Kalamna Police Station under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii) and 29 of the NDPS Act. All three accused have been arrested, and police are investigating the supply chain to identify other persons involved in the narcotics network.

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