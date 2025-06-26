Kalamna cops nab two goons after chase, seize pistol, live cartridges

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a swift action following a reliable tip-off, Kalamna police arrested two criminals after a dramatic chase and seized a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges from their possession. The police also confiscated a white scooter (MH-31/GC 5398) used by the accused. The total value of the seized material is estimated to be Rs 1.32 lakh. Another accused managed to escape taking advantage of darkness.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sonu alias Sagar Satish Trivedi (30), a resident of Plot No. 206, Kakde Layout, near Shiv Mandir, Dharamnagar, Kalamna, and Sahadeo Sheshrao Shahu (38), a resident of Dipti Signal, Kalamna.

According to police sources, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Santoshkumar Ramlod and his team from Kalamna Police Station were on night patrolling duty when they received specific intelligence from an informant. The tip-off revealed that a wanted criminal and his accomplices were arriving near the New RTO Office at Chikhli, carrying a country-made pistol.

The information was immediately shared with the senior officers, following which a trap was laid in the dark near the compound wall of the New RTO Office.

A short while later, three individuals arrived at the spot on a white moped in a suspicious manner, confirming the informant’s inputs. As the police approached them, the trio attempted to flee on the two-wheeler. The police gave chase, successfully intercepted the vehicle, and managed to detain two of the suspects. However, one of the individuals managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

During a search of the detained suspects in the presence of independent witnesses, police recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from the pocket of Sonu Trivedi. The duo was immediately disarmed and taken into custody.

A forensic team was called to the spot, and the seized items were documented. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Niketan Kadam, Zone 5, Nagpur City, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vishal Kshirsagar, Kamptee Division. The action was supervised by Senior Police Inspector Pravin Kale, with the investigation team comprising API Santoshkumar Ramlod, Ravikumar Shahu, Pradeep Pawar, Mangesh Lohi, Sandeep Dhale, Vijay Tidke, Anil Jadhav, and Prafulla Gohokar from Kalamna Police Station.

Police have assured that efforts are on to nab the third suspect and investigate any possible links of the accused to organized crime or previous offences.