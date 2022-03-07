‘Kalakruti – Drawing Competition’ by Leaders’ Club held in Dharampeth

Nagpur: Leaders’ Club — a Non Governmental Organization — under the banner of Green Leaders Foundation organized “Kalakruti – Drawing Competition” at Children’s Traffic Park, Dharampeth, on Sunday, March 6. The contest was held for three age groups — Group A with 6-9 years, Group B with 10-14 years and Group C with 15-22 years.

The topics were as follows:- Incredible India, Spitting in Nagpur, Vocal for Local, Ajni Vann, Schools after Covid. This contest was organised with the aim to promote awareness regarding various social issues and to encourage creativity among the children. The event received more than 200 enthusiastic participants. Chief guest for the event was Assistant Police Inspector Amol Dilip Dond.

He guided and motivated the students with his inspirational speech. He also guided the parents regarding cyber security by explaining some simple but important points regarding cyber fraud and protection against it.

The winners of the contest were as follows:

Group A:

1st Navya Pusdekar , 2nd Pehlaj Bodke , 3rd Prajakta Mendhe

Group B:

1st Radha Bagekat , 2nd Siddhi Kunjarkar, 3rd Harshid Bawane

Group C:

1st Rahul Gupta, 2nd Rehansh Ramtekkar, 3rd Pritam Verulkar

15 consolation prizes also were given. Sponsors for the event were Faber Castell, Sanvijay, Mall Constructions, Raje’s Public Library, Trio Link, FES, Nagpur Theatres, Blond Hair Saloon and Dilip Jewellers.