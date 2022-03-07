Dhantoli RuB repair work causes traffic jam

Nagpur: As the road leading to Mokshadham from Dhantoli Police Station is closed for vehicular traffic for emergency repair works of Dhantoli RuB, traffic-jam is being witnessed at the busy junction. Central Railway has taken up emergency repair works of Dhantoli RuB after its portion fell down a few days back exposing the rusted iron rods underneath. As a temporary measure, Railways has again issued contract for grouting work, wherein fresh plaster is applied using machines to strengthen the RuB.

The Dhantoli RuB has completed over 100 years. Hundreds of vehicles pass through the RuB daily. But the closing of the road from Dhantoli Police Station to Mokshadham for RuB repairs has been causing traffic jam leaving the drivers with hardships.

On Saturday, a serpentine line of vehicles for over one hour was witnessed around 7.30 pm. With the vehicles moving at snail’s speed, the traffic came virtually to standstill.

According to Central Railway sources, the RuB repair work is likely to continue till March 8.