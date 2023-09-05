K L Rahul, Kishan named in India’s 2023 World Cup squad

Fit-again K L Rahul was included in India’s squad for the 2023 World Cup, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar announced on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma was named the captain, with Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

Advertisement

Rahul, who recently recovered from a minor groin injury, was picked in the 15-member squad as the second wicketkeeping option along with Ishan Kishan.

Young batter Tilak Varma, pace bowler Prasidh Krishna and travelling reserve Sanju Samson were the three names who missed out from the current Indian squad at the Asia Cup.

There were no last minute surprises as the selectors stuck with the tried and tested formula, with the Rohit-led Indian team looking to emulate Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his team’s feat of winning the 2011 World Cup at home.

The selectors have time until September 27 to make final changes to the provisional 15-member squad ahead of start of the World Cup.

In a rematch of the edition’s final, defending champions England take on runners up New Zealand in the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

India’s opener is against Australia in Chennai on October 8, while they take on Pakistan in a high-voltage clash in Ahmedabad on October 14.

India’s squad for 2023 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (w/k), Ishan Kishan (w/k), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement