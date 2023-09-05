Court verdict on Fadnavis’ 2014 poll affidavit likely on Sept 8

The case revolves around the omission of two specific criminal cases from Fadnavis' election affidavit during the 2014 Assembly elections

Nagpur: In a significant development, it has come to light that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ 2014 election affidavit failed to mention two past legal issues. As a result, a court hearing for this case has been scheduled for September 8, after an earlier hearing set for September 5 was postponed. The allegations revolve around the omission of two specific criminal cases from Fadnavis’ election affidavit during the 2014 Assembly elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been embroiled in a legal battle over the alleged omission of two criminal cases in his 2014 election affidavit. The arguments from both sides have already been presented, and now the Judicial Magistrate First Class of the District and Sessions Court in Nagpur is poised to deliver a verdict on this matter, with September 8 designated as the decision day.

The two omitted crimes in Fadnavis’ election affidavit are as follows:

First Offense: Criminal defamation during his tenure as a Corporator, Fadnavis had lodged complaints against a government lawyer and issued a press release demanding the lawyer’s removal from a case. In response, the lawyer filed a “criminal defamation” case against Fadnavis. Subsequently, the lawyer withdrew the case, bringing a close to this particular legal issue.

Second Offense: Another case involves Fadnavis, in his capacity as a Corporator, advocating for property tax imposition on a slum located at a specific site. The municipal authorities acted in accordance with his recommendation, imposing property tax on the slum. However, a private complaint was lodged, asserting that the land was privately owned. Ultimately, the High Court rejected this complaint, resolving the matter in favour of Fadnavis.

The omission of these two criminal cases from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ 2014 election affidavit has led to a legal dispute that is now pending a verdict. The hearing, originally slated for today, has been rescheduled for September 8. This case highlights the importance of transparency and accuracy in election affidavits, as well as the need for legal compliance by public officials. The impending court decision will shed light on the outcome of this matter and its potential implications for Fadnavis’ political career.

The complaint against Fadnavis was filed by Adv Satish Uke for suppressing information about two pending criminal cases while filing his affidavit before the 2014 Assembly polls, Fadnavis’s lawyer had admitted to the blunder, saying that it took place due to “overlooking”.

