Jyoti Dhawale (JoDha) bags Karmaveer Chakra Gold Award

Nagpur: Ms Jyoti Dhawale, commonly known as JoDha has been awarded Karmaveer Chakra Award – this time in Gold. The event will be held on 25/26/27 November 2019 at NOIDA.

Karmaveer Chakra is the National Medallion of honour for proactive voluntary citizen action to Be & Lead the Change. These awards were instituted by International- Confederation-Of-NGO-(iCONGO) in partnership with UN (United-Nations has emphasis on Quality- Education in the Sustainable-Development-Goals), with a simple passion mantra – to recognize real life unsung heroes who believe ‘It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness’.

Jyoti Dhawle has previously also bagged Bronze and Silver in year 2017 and 2015 respectively for her contribution in the field of HIV, apart from other awards and recognition that she had gained in her 9 years of service. Being HIV positive herself due to medical negligence since 2005, she had fought her way through Stigma, Discrimination and Ostracisation to find her mark and respect in the society.

Her work involves helping other people living with HIV to find their inner strength and courage to accept and live with their illness – with no shame. She with her 14 years personal experience hold HIV Health and Wellness program, counseling from office at Nandanvan – KHUSH Multipurpose Society working under Dr Ravi Vairangade. The said NGO has a tie-up with The Well Project (USA) where JoDha hold the position of being Community Advisory Board representing India where the country ranked the 4th largest follower in TWP webtraffic , thanks to her immense dedication to her work to eradicate stigma and discrimation with just one powerful sentence : Love, Not Hate.