Juvenile boy tries to kill man in Hingna, detained

Nagpur: In a shocking incidentr, a juvenile boy attacked a man with knife and attempted to murder him in Hingna police area on Friday evening. The accused has been detained.

A resident of Ward No. 4, Kasba, Hingna, the complainant Chetan Damoji Giri (29), told police that the 16-year old accused boy first abused and slapped his friend Sachin Bhosale around 6.30 pm on Friday over some issue. However, when Chetan confronted the accused boy and asked him reason for slapping his friend, the juvenile delinquent whipped out a knife and stabbed Chetan on his head and hand with the intention to kill him.

Hingna police constable Sanjay Tiwari, acting on Chetan’s complaint, booked the accused juvenile boy under Section 307 of the IPC and detained him. Further probe is underway.