Juvenile boy click’s cousin sister’s bathing video, uploads on social media

Nagpur: A juvenile delinquent outraged the modesty of his cousin sister by clicking video while she was taking a bath and uploading the screen shot on social media. The incident occurred in Tehsil police jurisdiction on Monday night. The accused has been booked and detained.

According to the 22-year old victim, a resident of Tehsil, the accused juvenile delinquent, who is her cousin brother, clicked a video while she was taking a bath around 7.30 pm on Monday. Moreover, the accused uploaded the indecent obscene video of her on social media and thus outraged her modesty.

Tehsil PSI Maske, based on the girl’s complaint, booked the juvenile accused under Section 354(C) of the IPC read with Section 66(D) of IT Act and detained him. Further probe is underway.