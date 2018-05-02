    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Juvenile boy click’s cousin sister’s bathing video, uploads on social media

    Nagpur: A juvenile delinquent outraged the modesty of his cousin sister by clicking video while she was taking a bath and uploading the screen shot on social media. The incident occurred in Tehsil police jurisdiction on Monday night. The accused has been booked and detained.

    According to the 22-year old victim, a resident of Tehsil, the accused juvenile delinquent, who is her cousin brother, clicked a video while she was taking a bath around 7.30 pm on Monday. Moreover, the accused uploaded the indecent obscene video of her on social media and thus outraged her modesty.

    Tehsil PSI Maske, based on the girl’s complaint, booked the juvenile accused under Section 354(C) of the IPC read with Section 66(D) of IT Act and detained him. Further probe is underway.

    With monsoon, cases of dengue, gastro, malaria on rise in Nagpur
    Bowing to parents’ demand, many schools in Nagpur cut fees
    Nagpur HC adjourns hearing on ‘Save Ajni Vann’ PIL till July
    Gittikhadan cops book constable for raping divorcee on marriage pretext, goes absconding
    Wanted in theft case, truck driver ends life in front of Kondhali Police Station
    Cops raid open gym, bust gang planning robbery in Ambazari
    Man arrested for molesting his own daughter in Gittikhadan
    उद्योगांना सबसिडी देण्यासाठी सर्वसमावेशक धोरण निश्चित करणार: ऊर्जामंत्री
    गोसीखुर्द प्रकल्प पूरनियंत्रण करण्यासाठी सुयोग्य समन्वय साधावा-जयंत पाटील
