Govt to renegotiate price for Covaxin, Covishield

The central government is likely to renegotiate the price at which it currently procures Covishield and Covaxin from their manufacturers, according to sources aware of the developments.

At present, a single dose of both vaccines costs the Centre Rs 150. The government buys vaccines from Serum Institute of India — the maker of Covishield — and Bharat Biotech — the maker of Covaxin — at this price for its free vaccination drive for priority groups.

From June 21, the free drive will cover all adults across states, thus making it necessary for the Centre to buy more doses (75 per cent of what is made in India) for its campaign.

A recent procurement by the Centre of 44 crore Covishield (25 crore) and Covaxin (19 crore) doses has been done at the current price of Rs 150 a dose.