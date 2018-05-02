Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Mar 18th, 2020
    Justice BP Dharmadhikari appointed as CJ of Bombay High Court

    The Central Government has notified that the acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Bhushan Pradyumna Dharmadhikari, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

    Justice Dharmadhikari was recently appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the High Court last month. This decision was taken in view of the former Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog’s retirement.

    Last month, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the elevation of Justice BP Dharmadhikari as the permanent Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

    Justice BP Dharmadhikari is due to retire in April this year.

