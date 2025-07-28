Junior District Basketball Meet: DKM girls lift crown in style

Advertisement



Nagpur: With solid contributions from all the top players in the crucial game, hosts Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) drubbed Nutan Bharat Yuvak Sangh (NBYS) to lift the crown in the 25th Prakash Rajurkar Memorial Junior District Basketball Championship at the DKM court in Shankar Nagar on Sunday.

Anaya Prabhune (15), Anandi Sonawane (14), Hemlata Dandekar (14), Meehira Dhote (11) and Pankhuri Bade (10) combined to form a lethal combination in their comfortable 64- 45 win in the summit clash. The winners took a five point lead to start with in the first quarter. NBYS girls, led by Mrunmayee Sathe (14), Nishita Bakre (10) and Saisa Bhagat (8) bounced back in the second quarter but DKM eves were all over them in the third and fourth quarters.

During the concluding ceremony of the championship MSBA and NDBA President MLC Sandip Joshi distributed the prizes. On the occasion all the affiliated units of the NDBA felicitated Joshi and NDBA Secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar for being elected as the new President and Vice-President of the MSBA.

Result:

Girls Final: DKM (Anaya Prabhune 15, Anandi Sonewane 14, Hemlata Dandekar 14, Meehira Dhote 11, Pankhuri Bade 10) bt NBYS (Mrunmayee Sathe 14, Nishita Bakre 10, Saisa Bhagat 8) 64-45 (19-14, 18-16, 13-8, 14-7).