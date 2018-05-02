Joy starts drumming up at Gadkari’s Ramnagar residence

Nagpur. Nagpur. As the first round of poll counting finishes at Kalamna Market where the officials are at work at war footing level amid closely guarded security, the celebration has already geared up back at Ramnagar residence of Nitin Gadkari, BJP candidate from Nagpur lok sabha seat.

The joy and fervour was quite significant as dhol-taashas were seen in action, reverberating the confidence of winning.

The drums are being beaten aloud to voice up the hint of Gadkari’s win which is predicted to be certain in poll circles.