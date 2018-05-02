BJP-Sena alliance in a driver’s seat in Vidarbha

At the end of first round of counting of votes in all the ten Lok Sabha constituencies of Vidarbha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shiv Sena (SS) alliance candidates were leading.

Union Minister and BJP stalwart Nitin Gadkari was marching ahead of his nearest Congress rival Nana Patole by 3066 votes.

Similar was the trend in other constituencies. In Amravati, Anandrao Adsul was leading by 4494 votes over his nearest rival Navneet Rana an independent, Sunil Mendhe of BJP was leading by 12,372 votes in Bhandara-Gondia. Four times BJP MP and Union Minister of State Hansraj Ahir was leading by 2,559 votes over Congress candidate Balu alias Suresh Dhanorkar.

Ashok Nete of BJP was leading by 17,581 votes in Gadchiroli, Krupal Tumane of Shiv Sena was leading by 2750 votes. Prataprao Jadhav again a Shiv Sena candidate from Buldana was leading by 18,904 votes leaving his nearest rival Dr Rajendra Shingne of NCP behind. Sanjay Dhotre of BJP took a sizeable lead of 33,529 votes in Akola against his nearest rival Adv Prakash Ambedkar of Bahujan Vanchit Aaghadi.

In Washim-Yavatmal constituency, sitting MP Bhawana Gawali of Shiv Sena was leading by 11,187 votes over Manikrao Thakre of Congress.

Similar was the scene in Wardha where Ramdas Tadas of BJP was leading by 7868 votes over Congress candidate Charulata Tokas, daughter of Congress stalwart Prabha Rau.