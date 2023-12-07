Journalists bemoan traffic issues as Winter Session begins in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: While the first day of the Winter Assembly in Nagpur was short-lived, the traffic problems faced by journalists remained the grim highlight of the session.

Some journalists holding ‘P3 Parking Passes’ reportedly faced harassment due to poor traffic planning by the Nagpur Traffic Police, causing them to miss the proceedings of the first day of the Winter Session.

Senior journalist Joseph Rao, speaking to Nagpur Today, shared his plight, stating, “The first day of the Winter Session in Nagpur was a harassment for journalists covering it and having P3 Parking passes.”

“I spent about 40 minutes roaming around Vidhan Bhavan to the Traffic Office back to Akashwani, but the traffic cops did not allow parking at the designated lot due to a lack of proper instructions and guidance,” he told Nagpur Today.

Rao questioned, “Is it not the duty of the Traffic Police, City Police, and the Publicity Department to coordinate and provide a clear route for pass holders to reach the venue?”

“In my 34 years of Assembly coverage, I have faced this humiliation for the first time. My reputation for reaching well before the start of House proceedings was thus damaged,” Rao lamented.

When Nagpur Today raised the matter with Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chetna Tidke, she denied any lack of coordination from the traffic department’s side.

“Those with parking passes were smoothly monitored and travelled to their designated parking spots. However, without valid parking passes, we can’t authorize anyone to breach security. Some journalists were there without parking passes, and to assist them, the Nagpur Traffic Department initiated necessary help for hassle-free traffic movement,” she said.

