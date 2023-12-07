Auto mafia menace leaves Nagpurians distressed!

Advertisement

Nagpur: A recent incident involving the assault on a taxi driver within the Nagpur Railway Station premises has unveiled the tip of a larger problem — Nagpur’s auto mafia. This notorious cartel, known for its disregard for the law, not only perpetrated this assault but is also a prime instigator of traffic chaos due to reckless driving, as reported by a local daily.

According to the report, despite frequent crackdowns by the traffic police on autorickshaw drivers, the magnitude of their nuisance remains staggering. A startling figure of 18,488 challans has been issued, amassing outstanding arrears totalling Rs 1.04 crore. This year alone, the police penalized 28,941 auto rickshaws for traffic violations, resulting in a colossal fine of Rs 1.54 crore. Shockingly, only 10,453 drivers complied, contributing a mere Rs 49.9 lakh towards the fines.

Areas such as Variety Square, Rani Jhansi Square, Munje Chowk, LIC Square, Agrasen Square, Panchsheel Square, Ravi Nagar Square, Mankapur Square, and Indora Square have become epicentres of auto rickshaw havoc, impeding the smooth flow of vehicular movement.

Women, in particular, face rampant harassment from the auto mafia based around Rani Jhansi Square. They endure not only rudeness but also lewd comments and altercations over passenger transport, reported an employee from a nearby fuel station. This unsettling experience extends beyond the railway station to various commercial zones in the city.

Men, too, bear the brunt of the aggressive behaviour exhibited by these drivers. Commuters express a sense of helplessness, citing the absence of checks from law enforcement agencies such as the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or city police. Attempts to reach officials via phone for complaints have been futile, leaving commuters without recourse.

Allegations have surfaced suggesting collusion between the police and the unruly auto drivers, as authorities seem indifferent to commuters’ grievances. One senior citizen commuter claimed that approaching the police with a complaint fell on deaf ears, hinting at a troubling nexus between law enforcement and the rogue auto drivers.

A day after a group of unruly autorickshaw drivers assaulted an app-based cab driver, more similar instances are coming out in the open.

At least 9 police complaints were filed against auto rickshaw drivers for assaulting Aapli Bus drivers in 2023. Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Transport Department data revealed that in the last couple of months, the assault by autorickshaw drivers on Aapli Bus drivers have increased.

All the three red bus operators — RK City, Hansa City and Travel Times — lodged nine complaints related to assault by autorickshaw drivers on Aapli Bus staff. The last incident was reported on November 30, when an autorickshaw driver assaulted an Aapli Bus driver. A police complaint was also filed at Pratap Nagar police station.

The situation remains dire as the auto mafia continues to operate unchecked, causing distress and danger to commuters while painting a concerning picture of lawlessness on Nagpur’s roads.

