Jolt to NCP, Congress as 4 MLAs quit, may join BJP

Mumbai: In a jolt to NCP and Congress ahead of State Assembly elections, four MLAs of the two parties resigned from the Assembly on Tuesday. They are likely to join the ruling BJP.

NCP MLAs Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale (Satara), Vaibhav Pichad (Akole) and Sandeep Naik (Airoli) and Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar (Naigaon) handed over their resignation letters separately to Speaker Haribhau Bagade at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai.

Kolambkar is a seven-term legislator from Mumbai, while Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale won the Satara seat in 2014 by 47,813 votes. The four MLAs are likely to join the BJP on Wednesday.

NCP’s Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir recently quit the party to join the Shiv Sena, while Jaydutt Kshirsagar, NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister, joined the Shiv Sena in May.