Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, May 31st, 2020

    Joint CP Kadam retires from service

    Nagpur: JOINT Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam retired on Saturday after serving the police force for more than 37 years. Kadam, a gold medalist in Entomology (Toxicology), had joined the police force at the age of 22 years as Deputy Superintendent of Police. He worked at various positions in different parts of the State and handled major cases.

    Kadam spent more than 20 years in tackling Naxalism in Maharashtra. While working as DIG (Gadchiroli), he was instrumental in arresting G N Saibaba, a Naxal ideologue and Delhli University professor, for his alleged links with Maoists. He was a recipient of President’s Police Medal. He was also conferred with the DGP’s Insignia for his outstanding contribution.

    While working as Joint Commissioner of Police in Pune, Kadam was instrumental in putting behind bars some more prominent activists, including RTM Nagpur University’s ex-professor Shoma Sen and Adv Surendra Gadling for their alleged involvement in Bhima-Koregaon violence. Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay honoured Kadam in the presence of all senior officers for his outstanding and unblemished service to the police force and wished him a happy retired life.

    Happening Nagpur
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Checkmate – How The BJP Won And Lost Maharashtra
    Checkmate – How The BJP Won And Lost Maharashtra
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail
    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail
    Maharashtra News
    ५० वर्षा निमित्त सीटूच्या स्थापनेला आशा वर्कर्स तर्फे मानव श्रृंखला
    ५० वर्षा निमित्त सीटूच्या स्थापनेला आशा वर्कर्स तर्फे मानव श्रृंखला
    अजून एका पोलिसांच्या खाकी गर्दीची पकडली कॉलर
    अजून एका पोलिसांच्या खाकी गर्दीची पकडली कॉलर
    Hindi News
    नागपुर में एक दिन में दो कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत
    नागपुर में एक दिन में दो कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत
    गोंदिया: कोरोना के आज 4 नए मामले
    गोंदिया: कोरोना के आज 4 नए मामले
    Trending News
    Unlock 1: Activities to be allowed in Phases I, II and III
    Unlock 1: Activities to be allowed in Phases I, II and III
    Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines Out: Centre Allows Opening of Restaurants, Hotels From June 8, Lockdown Extended Till June 30
    Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines Out: Centre Allows Opening of Restaurants, Hotels From June 8, Lockdown Extended Till June 30
    Featured News
    Nagpur : With fresh spike in cases, NMC adds 4 new corona containment zones
    Nagpur : With fresh spike in cases, NMC adds 4 new corona containment zones
    Centre may allow states to relax lockdown norms further
    Centre may allow states to relax lockdown norms further
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Branch of WICASA organises webminar on prevention of money laundering act
    Nagpur Branch of WICASA organises webminar on prevention of money laundering act
    ५० वर्षा निमित्त सीटूच्या स्थापनेला आशा वर्कर्स तर्फे मानव श्रृंखला
    ५० वर्षा निमित्त सीटूच्या स्थापनेला आशा वर्कर्स तर्फे मानव श्रृंखला
    बीडीओ सचिन सुर्यवंशीच्या गांधीगिरीने अखेर तो राजकीय कार्यकर्ता ओसाळला
    बीडीओ सचिन सुर्यवंशीच्या गांधीगिरीने अखेर तो राजकीय कार्यकर्ता ओसाळला
    नागरिकांनी आता जीवनपद्धती बदलावी
    नागरिकांनी आता जीवनपद्धती बदलावी
    लॉकडाऊन काळात उद्योगांमध्ये स्थानिक तरुणांना रोजगाराच्या संधी – डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    लॉकडाऊन काळात उद्योगांमध्ये स्थानिक तरुणांना रोजगाराच्या संधी – डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    हीच खरी मानवता, अशी संधी पुन्हा नाही – दात्यांची मदत अन् उपासकांचे श्रम
    हीच खरी मानवता, अशी संधी पुन्हा नाही – दात्यांची मदत अन् उपासकांचे श्रम
    Joint CP Kadam retires from service
    Joint CP Kadam retires from service
    विलगीकरण केंद्रातील नागरिकांसाठी सात्विक आणि सकस आहार
    विलगीकरण केंद्रातील नागरिकांसाठी सात्विक आणि सकस आहार
    Unlock 1: Activities to be allowed in Phases I, II and III
    Unlock 1: Activities to be allowed in Phases I, II and III
    वसंतनगर, काशीनगर परिसर सील
    वसंतनगर, काशीनगर परिसर सील
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145