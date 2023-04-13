Job fraud: Man duped of Rs 10 lakh, five persons booked by Sitabuldi cops

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police have booked five persons, including three members of a family, for defrauding a senior citizen to the tune of Rs 10.01 lakh on the pretext of providing a job to his son at Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand.

The accused have been identified as Nishikant Ramdas Ragatpure, his wife Vaishnavi and brother Tapeshwar, all residents of Plot No 24, Chandramani Nagar, Ajesh Shashikumar Pillai, a resident of Katangikala, Ward No 05, Gondia and Vivek Shyamrao Kapgate, a resident of Balaji Nagar, Navegaon Bandh, district Gondia.

Govind Laxman Choudhary (61), a resident of Plot No 359 Koshtipura, Sitabuldi, was a friend of accused Nishikant’s father Ramdas Ragatpure. Nishikant, Vaishnavi and Tapeshwar promised a job to Govind Choudhary’s son Anup at Bokaro Steel Plant. They took Rs 10.01 lakh from Govind Choudhary on the pretext of providing the job to Anup between October 25, 2018 and April 05, 2023.

In connivance with accused Ajesh Pillai and Vivek Kapgate, they prepared a fake appointment letter and sent it to Anup. Following a complaint lodged by Govind Choudhary, police registered a case under Sections 420,465,468,471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against all the accused persons. Further investigations are on.

